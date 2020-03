BRIEF-The Toro Company Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $0.65

March 5 (Reuters) - Toro Co:

* THE TORO COMPANY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2020 RESULTS

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.28 TO $1.33

* REAFFIRMS FY 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.33 TO $3.40

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65

* Q1 SALES $767.5 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $788.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.58 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* MAINTAINING ITS FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING NET SALES OF ABOUT $3.6 BILLION

* FULL YEAR AND Q2 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES BENEFIT OF VENTURE PRODUCTS AND NOMINAL DISRUPTIONS FROM CORONAVIRUS

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $3.59 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.36 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.35 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* TORO - OPTIMISTIC ABOUT YEAR, BUT THERE ARE SEVERAL FACTORS BEYOND CONTROL THAT MAY AFFECT PERFORMANCE SUCH AS MORE SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS FROM CORONAVIRUS