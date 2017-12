Dec 7 (Reuters) - Toro Co:

* THE TORO COMPANY REPORTS RECORD FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.42 TO $0.44

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.29 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $2.57 TO $2.63

* Q4 REVENUE $488.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $491.6 MILLION

* FOR FISCAL 2018, EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH TO EXCEED 4 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.56 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE, A 14.3 PERCENT INCREASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: