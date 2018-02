Feb 22 (Reuters) - Trade Desk Inc:

* THE TRADE DESK REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE AT LEAST $403 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍SHR $0.38​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED ‍NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.54​

* FOR 2018, EXPECT GROSS SPEND ON OUR PLATFORM TO BE AT LEAST $2.1 BILLION AND REVENUE TO BE AT LEAST $403 MILLION‍​

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE $102.6 MILLION VERSUS $72.4 MILLION​

* SEES Q1 ‍REVENUE OF $73 MILLION​

* SEES ‍Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $7.5 MILLION​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $101.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $117 MILLION​