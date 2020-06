June 1 (Reuters) - Valens Groworks Corp:

* THE VALENS COMPANY ENTERS INTO $40 MILLION DEBT FACILITY

* VALENS GROWORKS CORP - ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY WITH CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE AND ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT ATB FINANCIAL

* VALENS GROWORKS - CREDIT FACILITY CONSISTS OF C$20 MILLION SECURED TERM LOAN AND C$20 MILLION SECURED REVOLVING LOAN

* VALENS GROWORKS - CREDIT FACILITY HAS A THREE-YEAR TERM