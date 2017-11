Nov 29 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY ANNOUNCES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.84 PER SHARE

* WALT DISNEY CO - COMPANY LAST PAID A SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE IN JULY

* WALT DISNEY CO - HAS SCHEDULED ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING FOR THURSDAY, MARCH 8, 2018 IN HOUSTON