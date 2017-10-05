BRIEF-The Walt Disney Company and Altice USA announce comprehensive distribution agreement

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Altice Usa Inc

* The walt disney company and altice usa announce comprehensive distribution agreement

* Walt disney co - ‍​ optimum will add espn’s sec network in late 2018 and launch acc network (in place of another espn network) in august 2019

* Walt disney says co, altice expect to collaborate on espn’s direct-to-consumer product, which is to launch in early 2018

* Walt disney - optimum customers will continue to receive full streaming access to existing authenticated apps like abc, disneynow, espn‍, among others​

* Walt disney co - new multi-year deal provides sports, news and entertainment to optimum customers in and out of home‍​