BRIEF-The Wellcome Trust Announces Pricing Of 750 Mln Stg Bonds

Jan 31 (Reuters) - THE WELLCOME TRUST:

* ‍ANNOUNCEMENT OF PRICING OF £750 MILLION BONDS BY WELLCOME TRUST​

* ‍SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHED AND PRICED £750 MILLION OF BONDS DUE 2118​

* ‍J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH AND MORGAN STANLEY AS CO-MANAGERS IN RESPECT OF ISSUE OF BONDS​

* ‍WAS ADVISED BY CMS AND MANAGERS WERE ADVISED BY LINKLATERS​

* ‍ISSUE OF BONDS PRICED AT A SPREAD OVER 2068 GILTS OF 80 BASIS POINTS​

* ‍FINAL COUPON OF 2.517 PER CENT. IS ALL TIME LOWEST FOR A 100 YEAR STERLING BOND​

* ‍INITIAL ORDER BOOK WAS £3.4 BILLION AND, AS A RESULT, WAS 4.5 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED​