Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wendys Co:

* THE WENDY‘S COMPANY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES 21 PERCENT DIVIDEND RATE INCREASE AND NEW $175 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.085PER SHARE

* INTENDS TO REPURCHASE SHARES WITH EXISTING CASH ON ITS BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: