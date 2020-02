Feb 26 (Reuters) - The World Ocean Initiative:

* THE WORLD OCEAN INITIATIVE - THE ECONOMIST GROUP ANNOUNCED TODAY CANCELLATION OF ITS WORLD OCEAN SUMMIT 2020

* THE WORLD OCEAN INITIATIVE - DECISION TO CANCEL WORLD OCEAN SUMMIT 2020 FOLLOWS NEW MEASURES TO HALT SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)