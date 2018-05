May 10 (Reuters) - The9 Ltd:

* THE9 LTD- ANNOUNCED IT HAS ENTERED INTO A TERM SHEET WITH PLUTUX LIMITED AND A SHAREHOLDER OF PLUTUX FOR ISSUANCE AND SALE OF 12.5 MILLION SHARES OF CO

* THE9 LTD- ISSUANCE OF SHARES OF CO, TO PARTICIPATING SHAREHOLDER AT $1.2 PER ORDINARY SHARE IN EXCHANGE FOR MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN PLUTUX