BRIEF-The9 Ltd Limited Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency

March 22 (Reuters) - The9 Ltd:

* THE9 - GETS NOTIFICATION INDICATING THAT IT NO LONGER MEETS CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENT OF MINIMUM MARKET VALUE OF PUBLICLY HELD SHARES FOR NASDAQ

* SAYS COMPANY HAS A COMPLIANCE PERIOD UNTIL SEPTEMBER 17, 2018 TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ’S MINIMUM MVPHS REQUIREMENT

* ‍CO’S MANAGEMENT IS LOOKING INTO VARIOUS OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE AND MAINTAIN ITS CONTINUED LISTING ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET​

* MANAGEMENT IS ALSO CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL TRANSFER OF ITS LISTING OF SECURITIES TO NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: