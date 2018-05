May 8 (Reuters) - The9 Ltd:

* THE9 LIMITED ANNOUNCES ADS RATIO CHANGE

* THE9 - WILL CHANGE ITS AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE TO ORDINARY SHARES RATIO FROM 1 ADS REPRESENTING 1 ORDINARY SHARE TO 1 ADS REPRESENTING 3 ORDINARY SHARES

* THE9 - CHANGE IN RATIO OF ITS AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE TO ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE EFFECTIVE MAY 9, 2018