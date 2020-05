May 11 (Reuters) - THEMIS BIOSCIENCE BV:

* THEMIS COLLABORATES WITH ABL EUROPE TO MANUFACTURE ITS SARS-COV-2 VACCINE CANDIDATE IN FRANCE

* COALITION FOR EPIDEMIC PREPAREDNESS INNOVATIONS HAS INVESTED AN INITIAL USD 4.9 MILLION FOR ITS DEVELOPMENT