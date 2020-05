BRIEF-Themis To Be Acquired By MSD

May 26 (Reuters) - THEMIS BIOSCIENCE BV:

* THEMIS TO BE ACQUIRED BY MSD

* PLANNED ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF THEMIS’ COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* VACCINE CANDIDATE IS IN PRE-CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, AND CLINICAL STUDIES ARE PLANNED TO START LATER IN 2020

* MSD, THROUGH A SUBSIDIARY, WILL ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF THEMIS IN EXCHANGE FOR AN UNDISCLOSED CASH PAYMENT

* MSD TO APPLY ITS INDUSTRY-LEADING VACCINE DEVELOPMENT CAPABILITIES TO SARS-COV-2 VACCINE PROGRAM ORIGINATED BY THEMIS AND INSTITUT PASTEUR