April 11 (Reuters) - THERACLION SA:

* THERACLION ACCELERATES ITS SALES AND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN ASIA

* ECHOTHERAPY IS NOW PROPOSED IN ROUTINE CLINICAL TREATMENT IN 4 SITES IN HONG KONG AND ONE IN SINGAPORE

* APPROVAL BY THE TAIWAN HEALTH AUTHORITIES OF ECHOPULSE IN THE TREATMENT OF BREAST FIBROADENOMA

* ECHOPULSE: FURTHER AUTHORIZATION EVALUATIONS ARE IN PROCESS IN SOUTH KOREA AND TAIWAN (THYROID)