BRIEF-Theraclion H1 net operating loss widens to 4.2 million euros

Sept 22 (Reuters) - THERACLION SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 561‍​,000 VERSUS EUR 463,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 700,000 VERSUS EUR 523,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 NET OPERATING LOSS EUR 4.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 3.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* ‍AT JUNE 30, 2017, THERACLION‘S AVAILABLE CASH TOTALED KEUR 2,077 VERSUS KEUR 2,017 ON JUNE 30, 2016​

* ‍CONTINUES ITS EFFORTS IN FUNDING RESEARCH TO SECURE ITS NEEDS FOR YEAR 2018 TO ENSURE CONTINUITY OF BUSINESS​