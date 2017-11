Nov 20 (Reuters) - THERACLION SA

* ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF DATA FROM THE U.S. PILOT TRIAL OF ECHOTHERAPY WITH ECHOPULSE®

* ‍RESULTS SUGGEST POSITIVE OUTCOME OF ONGOING PIVOTAL TRIAL OF ECHOPULSE® FOR NON-INVASIVE TREATMENT OF BREAST FIBROADENOMAS​

* ‍OVER 25% OF PATIENTS HAVE ALREADY BEEN TREATED IN THIS PIVOTAL TRIAL​

* ‍TRIAL WILL ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 100 PATIENTS AT FOUR CENTERS IN U.S.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)