BRIEF-Theraclion’s Echopulse covered by French National Health insurance for the treatment of breast fibroadenomas

July 12 (Reuters) - THERACLION SA:

* THERACLION’S ECHOPULSE® COVERED BY FRENCH NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE FOR THE TREATMENT OF BREAST FIBROADENOMAS

* THIS FLAT-RATE COVERAGE IS FOR PERIOD OF 4 YEARS, INCLUDING 1 YEAR OF INCLUSION PERIOD, 1.5 YEARS OF FOLLOW-UP, 6 MONTHS OF DATA ANALYSIS

* THIS FLAT-RATE COVERAGE INCLUDES ALSO 1 YEAR OF RE-EVALUATION PROCESSES BY THE FRENCH’S NATIONAL HEALTH AUTHORITY (HAS)

* AMOUNT OF PACKAGE INCLUDES PATIENT CARE AND ASSOCIATED HOSPITALIZATION EXPENSES AND IS THUS SET PER PATIENT AT EUR 1,300

* SIX HUNDRED PATIENTS, AMONG WHICH 150 WITHIN THE STUDY, WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR THIS COVERAGE

* TWELVE HIGHLY REPUTED CENTERS FROM ALL OVER FRANCE, BOTH FROM THE PRIVATE AND THE PUBLIC SECTOR, WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE STUDY