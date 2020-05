May 19 - THERADIAG SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY THERADIAG: VIREMIA TEST BY MIKROGEN, AMPLICUBE CORONAVIRUS SARS-COV-2 (RT-PCR), WAS APPROVED BY NATIONAL REFERENCE CENTER OF PARIS

* EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION OF TEST, IN FRANCE, WILL SOON BEGIN VIA THERADIAG’S COMMERCIAL NETWORKS

* FOR TIME BEING, NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT IS BEING ESTIMATED ON COMPANY’S 2020 SALES IN ITS FORECASTS

