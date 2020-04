BRIEF-Theradiag Expects 2020 Revenue To Be Negatively Impacted By Covid-19

April 22 (Reuters) - THERADIAG SA:

* COMMITTED TO FIGHT COVID-19 AND REVIEWS POTENTIAL IMPACT FOR 2020

* HAS STARTED DISTRIBUTION BUT OVERALL DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 SEROLOGICAL TESTS, TESTS OF HIGH-QUALITY, THAT ALSO FACILITATE AND SECURE NATIONAL SUPPLIES

* THERADIAG IS EXPECTING 2020 REVENUE TO PROBABLY BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY AROUND 10%

* SINCE BEGINNING OF WEEK OF APRIL 20, COMPANY HAS INITIATED PROCESS OF VALIDATION OF SEROLOGICAL TEST KITS AT NATIONAL REFERENCE CENTRE FOR RESPIRATORY INFECTION VIRUSES IN PARIS

* IT IS TOO EARLY TO SAY WHETHER COMPANY’S CONTRIBUTION TO COVID-19 SEROLOGY TESTING OR INVOLVEMENT IN BIOTHERAPY DOSAGE WILL HAVE EFFECT ON 2020 REVENUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)