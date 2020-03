BRIEF-Theradiag FY Net Profit Grows To 348,000 Euros

March 18 (Reuters) - Theradiag SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 348,000 EUR VERSUS -786,000 EUR LOSS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 9.63 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT DEC 31, 2019, NET CASH STOOD AT EUR 2.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 3.4 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2018

* EXPOSURE TO COVID-19: BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN DEFINED AND IMPLEMENTED

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CONTINUES TO FOLLOW DEVELOPMENTS WITH UTMOST ATTENTION AND ADAPT ITS OPERATIONS IN LINE WITH GOVERNMENT RECOMMENDATIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: A BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED AND APPLIED FROM MARCH 17, 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS ORGANIZED ITS OPERATIONS IN ORDER TO GUARANTEE A VOLUME OF PRODUCTION FOR KEY PRODUCTS, ORDER PROCESSING, SHIPMENTS AND CUSTOMER HOTLINE SERVICE

* 2019 NET LOSS EXCLUDING NON-RECURRING ITEMS CAME TO €326K, VIRTUALLY HALVING THE LOSS GENERATED IN 2018

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS IMPLEMENTED ALL REQUIRED MEASURES FOR ITS EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING TELEWORKING FOR THOSE ABLE TO WORK FROM HOME

* WE STILL HAVE A NUMBER OF DEVELOPMENT OBJECTIVES TO ACHIEVE IN 2020, PARTICULARLY OVERSEAS IN UNITED STATES, WHERE WE PLAN TO STEP UP OUR OPERATIONS - CEO

* THE COMPANY HAS REAL GROWTH POTENTIAL AND IN 2020 WE EXPECT TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE OUR LEADERSHIP IN BIOTHERAPY MONITORING, IN FRANCE AND IN OTHER PRIORITY MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)