BRIEF-Theradiag: To Date, 4 COVID-19 Tests Approved By French National Reference Center

June 8 (Reuters) - THERADIAG SA:

* UPDATE ON COVID-19 TEST ACTIVITY AND FIRST THERADIAG LABELED TESTS CE MARKED

* TO DATE, FOUR TESTS HAVE BEEN APPROVED BY THE NATIONAL REFERENCE CENTER IN PARIS

* AS MARKETING HAS JUST BEGUN, STILL VERY DIFFICULT TO MEASURE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF THESE TESTS ON 2020 REVENUE

* COMPANY DOES NOT EXPECT THEM TO HAVE A RADICAL IMPACT AT PRESENT

* RESUMPTION OF NORMAL BUSINESS STILL DEPENDS MAINLY ON DEGREE OF ACCESS TO THERADIAG'S HOSPITAL CUSTOMERS, IN FRANCE AND ABROAD