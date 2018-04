BRIEF-Theranexus FY Net Loss Widens To 2.1 Million Euros

April 26 (Reuters) - THERANEXUS SA:

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 2.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DEC CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS EUR 18.2 MILLION

* WE ARE ACCELERATING OUR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN 2018, WITH IMPORTANT FIRST MILESTONES - CEO

* 2018 MILESTONES: OBTAINING APPROVALS FOR PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS FOR THN102 IN PARKINSON'S DISEASE IN A FIRST EUROPEAN COUNTRY AND IN UNITED STATES - CEO