BRIEF-Theranexus FY Operating Loss Widens To 7.4 Million Euros

April 9 (Reuters) - THERANEXUS SA:

* 2019 FULL-YEAR RESULTS AND UPDATE ON ACTIVITIES

* CONTROLLED CASH CONSUMPTION OVER FISCAL YEAR 2019

* THE COMPANY’S CASH AMOUNTED TO €7,807 K AT MARCH 31 2020

* THE OPERATING LOSS INCREASED SLIGHTLY FROM -€6,990 K IN 2018 TO -€7,377 K IN 2019

* COMPANY IS IN A POSITION TO MEET ITS FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS IN THE COMING 12 MONTH

* PROMISING PROSPECTS FOLLOWING THE RECENT SUCCESS OF THE PHASE II TRIAL FOR THN102 IN PARKINSON’S PATIENTS

* CURRENTLY PURSUING PRECLINICAL SELECTION AND CHARACTERIZATION ACTIVITIES FOR UPCOMING DRUG CANDIDATES EXPECTED TO FURTHER EXPAND THE COMPANY’S CLINICAL PROJECT PORTFOLIO

* PORTFOLIO BROADENED WITH A NEW DRUG CANDIDATE BBDF-101 FURTHER TO THE EXECUTION OF AN AGREEMENT WITH THE BEYOND BATTEN DISEASE FOUNDATION