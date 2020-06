BRIEF-Theranexus Secures EUR 3.4 Million Loan Under French State Guarantee Scheme (PGE)

June 24 (Reuters) - Theranexus SA:

* THERANEXUS SECURES EUR 3.4 M LOAN UNDER THE FRENCH STATE GUARANTEE SCHEME (PGE) AND PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS DEVELOPMENTS

* ABSENCE OF RESIDUAL SLEEPINESS IN MORE THAN 25% OF PATIENTS AFTER TREATMENT WITH THN102 PROMISES A HIGH LEVEL OF MEDICAL SERVICE RENDERED

* ACCORDING TO ESTIMATIONS BY CLARIVATE ANALYTICS, THN102 COULD ACHIEVE SALES IN EXCESS OF A BILLION DOLLARS WITH A TREATMENT PRICE OF MORE THAN 20,000 DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES AND 5,000 DOLLARS ON AVERAGE IN EUROPE