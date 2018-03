March 8 (Reuters) - Therapeuticsmd Inc:

* THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) AND PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE FOR TX-001HR

* THERAPEUTICSMD INC - PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR COMPLETION OF FDA'S REVIEW IS OCTOBER 28, 2018 FOR TX-001HR