BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD announces plan to resubmit the new drug application for TX-004HR
November 6, 2017 / 11:14 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD announces plan to resubmit the new drug application for TX-004HR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - TherapeuticsMD Inc

* TherapeuticsMD Inc announces plan to resubmit the new drug application for TX-004HR

* TherapeuticsMD Inc - Division of bone,reproductive & urologic products, US FDA agreed to NDA resubmission for TX-004HR without additional pre-approval study​

* TherapeuticsMD Inc - ‍on Nov 3 co participated in an in-person meeting with division of bone, reproductive, and urologic products of US FDA​

* TherapeuticsMD Inc - ‍co will commit to conduct a post-approval observational study​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

