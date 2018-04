BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD Enters Into Negotiations With U.S. FDA For TX-004HR

April 11 (Reuters) - TherapeuticsMD Inc:

* ENTERS INTO LABEL NEGOTIATIONS FOR TX-004HR

* ENTERED INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION REGARDING PROPOSED LABEL FOR TX-004HR

* DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PROVIDING SUBSEQUENT UPDATES WITH RESPECT TO LABEL NEGOTIATIONS PRIOR TO PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE

* PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR COMPLETION OF FDA'S REVIEW OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR TX-004HR IS MAY 29, 2018