BRIEF-Therapeuticsmd Inc - Does Not Anticipate A Shortage Of Its Products Due To Covid-19 At This Time

TherapeuticsMD Inc:

* THERAPEUTICSMD - STRONG PRELIMINARY Q1 2020 TOTAL NET REVENUE PROJECTED TO BE MORE THAN $11 MILLION

* IMPLEMENTING STAGED CONTINGENCY PLAN THAT CAN BE ADJUSTED AS COVID-19 SITUATION EVOLVES

* COVID-19 CONTINGENCY PLAN IS DESIGNED TO BE IMPLEMENTED IN STAGES OVER SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2020

* SUSPENDING ITS FULL-YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE THAT WAS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY 2020

* THERAPEUTICSMD - BELIEVES THAT ITS VITACARE PRESCRIPTION SERVICES PATIENT MODEL WILL SUPPORT CONTINUED PATIENT ACCESS TO CO’S PRODUCTS DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A SHORTAGE OF ITS PRODUCTS DUE TO COVID-19 AT THIS TIME

* IMPLEMENTING MEASURES TO INITIALLY CUT OR DEFER MORE THAN $30 MILLION IN ANNUAL SPENDING