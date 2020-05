May 1 (Reuters) - TherapeuticsMD Inc:

* THERAPEUTICSMD INC - ON APRIL 27, CO RECEIVED A LOAN PURSUANT TO PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM UNDER CARES ACT

* THERAPEUTICSMD INC - LOAN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $6.5 MILLION