BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD Provides Business Update On Covid-19 Pandemic

March 16 (Reuters) - TherapeuticsMD Inc:

* THERAPEUTICSMD PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* THERAPEUTICSMD INC - THERAPEUTICSMD DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A SHORTAGE OF ITS PRODUCTS DUE TO COVID-19 AT THIS TIME.

* THERAPEUTICSMD INC - HAS SUFFICIENT INVENTORY OF FINISHED PRODUCT IN ITS WAREHOUSES TO MEET ANTICIPATED DEMAND THROUGH AT LEAST EARLY Q3

* THERAPEUTICSMD INC - CONTINUES TO HAVE UNINTERRUPTED WHOLESALE AND RETAIL DISTRIBUTION OF ITS PRODUCTS.

* THERAPEUTICSMD INC - HAS SUFFICIENT WAREHOUSED ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS FOR CONTINUED MANUFACTURE OF ITS PRODUCTS.