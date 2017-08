July 17 (Reuters) - Therapeuticsmd Inc:

* TherapeuticsMD provides TX-004HR regulatory update

* TherapeuticsMD- ‍received minutes of meeting, per FDA's request, has formally submitted new information for consideration related to nda for TX-004HR​

* Says ‍has not yet received a formal timeline from FDA for a conclusion of review​

* TherapeuticsMD Inc - ‍expects to have additional clarity on pathway forward for NDA for TX-004HR in coming weeks​