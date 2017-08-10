FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD provides TX-004HR regulatory update
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD provides TX-004HR regulatory update

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - TherapeuticsMD Inc:

* TherapeuticsMD provides TX-004HR regulatory update

* TherapeuticsMD Inc - announced a regulatory update regarding new drug application (NDA) for TX-004HR

* TherapeuticsMD Inc - company has received a formal general advice letter from FDA stating that an initial review of this information has been completed

* TherapeuticsMD Inc - FDA requesting that company submit additional endometrial safety information to NDA for TX-004HR on or before September 18, 2017

* TherapeuticsMD Inc - company currently plans to re-submit NDA for TX-004HR shortly after November 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

