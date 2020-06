BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD Reports Appointment Of James C. D’Arecca As CFO

June 1 (Reuters) - TherapeuticsMD Inc:

* THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JAMES C. D’ARECCA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND RETIREMENT OF DANIEL A. CARTWRIGHT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* THERAPEUTICSMD - D’ARECCA SUCCEEDS DANIEL A. CARTWRIGHT, WHO HAS RETIRED FROM HIS POSITION AS CFO, ALSO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2020

* THERAPEUTICSMD INC - CARTWRIGHT WILL REMAIN WITH CO AS ADVISOR FOR A TRANSITIONAL PERIOD

* THERAPEUTICSMD INC - D'ARECCA WORKED MOST RECENTLY AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER OF ALLERGAN PLC