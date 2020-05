BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

May 6 (Reuters) - TherapeuticsMD Inc:

* THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.19 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CONTINUED TO EVALUATE ITS STRATEGY AND COMMERCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE AS IMPACT OF COVID-19 PERSISTED

* NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2020 WAS $12.3 MILLION

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAD IMPACT ON ALL Q1 PRODUCT REVENUE WITH SALES FORCE BEING OUT OF FIELD FOR ABOUT 4 WEEKS OF Q1

* FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF ANNOVERA WAS PAUSED ON MARCH 1, 2020

* IN DISCUSSIONS WITH TPG SIXTH STREET PARTNERS TO DEFER SCHEDULED START OF QUARTERLY REVENUE COVENANTS DUE TO COVID-19

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $11.3 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* THERAPEUTICSMD - Q1 NET REVENUE FOR IMVEXXY AND BIJUVA GREATLY AFFECTED BY CO-PAY ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: