April 22 (Reuters) - Therapix Biosciences Ltd:

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES LTD - APPOINTMENT OF GILAD BAR-LEV AS CEO OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 6

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES LTD - BAR-LEV WILL REPLACE ASCHER SHMULEWITZ AT HIS POSITION AS INTERIM CEO

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES LTD - SHMULEWITZ WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY'S BOARD