April 20 (Reuters) - Therapix Biosciences Ltd:

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES - ON MARCH 18, 2018 CO TERMINATED RESEARCH & LICENSE AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, YISSUM RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT CO, DATED MARCH 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2F372wh) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)