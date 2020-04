April 28 (Reuters) - Therapix Biosciences Ltd:

* NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL GRANTS THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES EXTENSION TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH LISTING REQUIREMENTS

* THERAPIX SAYS IT HAS RECEIVED AN EXTENSION UNTIL MAY 18

* THERAPIX SAYS IT WILL HAVE UNTIL NOVEMBER 5 TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH BID PRICE RULE