BRIEF-Therapix Biosciences Receives Notice Of Delisting And Injunction From Israeli Court

July 1 (Reuters) - Therapix Biosciences Ltd:

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES LTD - RECEIPT OF NOTICE OF DELISTING AND INJUNCTION FROM ISRAELI COURT

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES LTD - MAY REQUEST NASDAQ LISTING AND HEARING REVIEW COUNCIL REVIEW PANEL’S DECISION WITHIN 15 DAYS FROM DATE OF NOTICE

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES LTD - CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $2.6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL NOT TAKE PLACE ON JULY 1