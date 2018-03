March 20 (Reuters) - Therapix Biosciences Ltd:

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES - U.S. FDA CLEARED IND FOR THX-110 IN TREATMENT OF CHRONIC LOW BACK PAIN

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES - EXPECTS TO COMMENCE PHASE IIA CLINICAL TRIAL FOR CHRONIC LOW BACK PAIN DRUG DURING Q2 2018