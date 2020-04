BRIEF-Theratechnologies Announces Financial Results For Q1 Of 2020

April 14 (Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc:

* THERATECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* THERATECHNOLOGIES - Q1 NET SALES OF $15,719,000, UP 4.1%

* THERATECHNOLOGIES - QTRLY TROGARZO SALES UP 17.4%

* THERATECHNOLOGIES - QTRLY EGRIFTA & EGRIFTA SV SALES SLIGHTLY DOWN FROM SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR

* THERATECHNOLOGIES - AS AT FEB 29, 2020, CASH, BONDS AND MONEY MARKET FUNDS AMOUNTED TO $34.8 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.06