April 27 (Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc:

* THERATECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES NEW POSITIVE RESULTS FOR TWO INVESTIGATIONAL PEPTIDE-DRUG CONJUGATES TARGETING SORTILIN POSITIVE OVARIAN CANCER

* THERATECHNOLOGIES - COMPARED TO TREATMENTS USING DOXORUBICIN OR DOCETAXEL, TH1902 AND TH1904 WERE BOTH FOUND TO HAVE BETTER EFFICACY

* THERATECHNOLOGIES INC - INTENDS TO INITIATE, BY END OF 2020, A FIRST-IN-HUMAN CLINICAL TRIAL WITH TH1902 IN CANCER PATIENTS