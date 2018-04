April 5 (Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc:

* THERATECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* THERATECHNOLOGIES INC Q1 REVENUE C$10.22 MLN VS I/B/E/S VIEW C$10.7 MLN

* THERATECHNOLOGIES INC Q1 SHR LOSS C$0.04

* THERATECHNOLOGIES - AS AT FEB 28, CASH, BONDS AND MONEY MARKET FUNDS AMOUNTED TO $32.5 MLN COMPARED TO $32.9 MLN AT END OF PREVIOUS FISCAL YEAR