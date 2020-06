June 22 (Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc:

* THERATECHNOLOGIES - NEW DATA SHOW THERATECHNOLOGIES’ SORT1+ TECHNOLOGY IS EFFECTIVE IN MANY TREATMENT-RESISTANT CANCERS

* THERATECHNOLOGIES INC - INTENDS TO SUBMIT AN IND TO FDA FOR A FIRST -IN-HUMAN CLINICAL TRIAL FOR TH1902 BEFORE END OF 2020