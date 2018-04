April 24 (Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc:

* THERATECHNOLOGIES TO SEEK REGULATORY APPROVAL OF TROGARZO™ (IBALIZUMAB) IN EUROPE

* THERATECHNOLOGIES INC - CO WILL PREPARE SUBMISSION FOR REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR TROGARZO IN EUROPE & EXPECT TO FILE AROUND END OF Q3 OF THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: