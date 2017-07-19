FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma and Mylan announce positive results from 12-month phase 3 safety study of revefenacin
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 8:42 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma and Mylan announce positive results from 12-month phase 3 safety study of revefenacin

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc

* Theravance Biopharma and Mylan announce positive results from 12-month phase 3 safety study of revefenacin (TD-4208) in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

* Theravance Biopharma Inc - ‍study of 1,055 patients with copd demonstrated that revefenacin was generally well-tolerated​

* Theravance Biopharma Inc - ‍data, combined with positive results from two phase 3 efficacy studies, support nda filing planned for Q4 of 2017​

* Says ‍remain on schedule to submit NDA in Q4 of 2017​

* Theravance Biopharma - In study, rates of adverse events, serious adverse events were low & comparable to those seen in standard of care treatment arm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.