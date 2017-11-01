BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma and Mylan reports positive Phase 3 data for Revefenacin

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv
* Theravance Biopharma and mylan report additional positive phase 3 data for Revefenacin (TD-4208) in multiple presentations at 2017 Chest Annual Meeting
* Theravance Biopharma Inc - remain on track to submit an NDA for Revefenacin Q4 of 2017
* Theravance Biopharma Inc - results demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements for revefenacin over placebo
* Theravance Biopharma Inc - both doses of revefenacin had comparable rates of adverse events to placebo