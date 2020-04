BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Highlighting TD-1473 Program In The Journal Of Crohn's And Colitis

April 20 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc:

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES PEER-REVIEWED PUBLICATION HIGHLIGHTING TD-1473 PROGRAM IN THE JOURNAL OF CROHN’S AND COLITIS

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC - GUT-SELECTIVE PAN-JAK INHIBITION +WITH TD-1473 HAS DEMONSTRATED MINIMAL SYSTEMIC DRUG EXPOSURE

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC - DEMONSTRATED POTENT INHIBITION OF JAK INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC - PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY RESULTS FOR TD-1473 SHOWED GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN HEALTHY SUBJECTS AS A SINGLE DOSE

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC - PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY RESULTS FOR TD-1473 SHOWED LOW PLASMA EXPOSURE AND HIGH STOOL CONCENTRATIONS AT A RANGE OF DOSES