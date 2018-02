BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma Ireland Enters Global Collaboration With Janssen

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Ireland Limited:

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA IRELAND LTD - ENTERS GLOBAL COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN FOR TD-1473 IN INFLAMMATORY INTESTINAL DISEASES

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA - ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $1 BILLION POTENTIAL PAYMENTS, INCLUDING $100 MILLION UPFRONT

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA - PHASE 2B/3 STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS, PHASE 2 STUDY IN CROHN’S DISEASE TO BEGIN IN 2018 WITH TD-1473

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA - WILL LEAD DEVELOPMENT OF TD-1473 IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS THROUGH COMPLETION OF PHASE 2B/3 PROGRAM

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA - AFTER PHASE 2 CROHN’S STUDY, PHASE 2B INDUCTION PORTION OF ULCERATIVE COLITIS STUDY, JANSSEN CAN ENTER EXCLUSIVE LICENSE DEAL

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA - AFTER PHASE 2, JANSSEN WOULD LEAD SUBSEQUENT DEVELOPMENT OF TD-1473 IN CROHN’S DISEASE

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA - JANSSEN CAN ENTER EXCLUSIVE LICENSE DEAL FOR TD-1473 BY PAYING CO $200 MILLION FEE

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA - IF TD-1473 COMMERCIALIZED, CO HAS OPTION TO CO-COMMERCIALIZE IN THE U.S.

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA - IF TD-1473 COMMERCIALIZED, JANSSEN WOULD HAVE SOLE COMMERCIALIZATION RESPONSIBILITIES OUTSIDE U.S.

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA - IF TD-1473 COMMERCIALIZED, CO ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO ADDITIONAL $700 MILLION DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONE PAYMENTS