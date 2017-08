Aug 8 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc

* Reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q2 revenue $3.5 million

* Q2 revenue view $4.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Revising guidance for operating loss excluding non-cash share-based compensation for FY 2017 to range of $205.0 million to $215.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: